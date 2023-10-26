 Skip to content

Beauty Escort update for 26 October 2023

Introducing new supporters for battle strategy

Build 12537747

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After three weeks of development, a new follower and a new monster have been added.

The new follower is an auxiliary mage, which can regain blood and attack from a distance. To balance this out, the zombie army has also added a warlock monster, which can regain blood and attack from a distance.
Because of this regain blood skill affects the AI, so lead to many problems, need to reorganize the logic of the AI, spent a lot of time and effort. Now it's done.

And also fixed a lot of bugs that I encountered during my own testing.



