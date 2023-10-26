 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown update for 26 October 2023

Trick Jumps

Share · View all patches · Build 12537738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Each fighting style has a trick jump. Jump from high and punish enemies by performing a trick jump. Halloween event will be available this weekend.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link