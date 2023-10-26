Update Notes for 0.9.5e - Engine Upgrade, and More!

Epocria has been updated from Unity 2019 all the way to Unity 2022. This gives us access to some newer features (which have been used in this update), but could also cause bugs, so if you notice any new bugs please report them!

Upgraded from Unity 2019.4.15f1 to Unity 2022.3.11f1

UI Button 'hitboxes' have been fixed. This was a long standing bug where the game would think you pressed the wrong button

Chunk initialization has been redone. (This could cause some issues so please let me know if any occur). It should optimize some stuff as well as fix some stuff.

Ground now uses the Unity tileset, should add a bunch of optimization

Wraith can no longer go through objects

Spectre can now go through objects

Fire Flower added, spawns in deserts. Gives 5+ health as an accessory, stacks up to 3 for +15 health.

Cave Crates added, spawn in caves and drop potions! A useful and easy way to avoid crafting them.