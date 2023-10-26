- Fixed ceiling Collision in Monster
- Fixed some bugs in Man where the man walks in place
- Added clearer hint to the Puzzles in Mind
- Adjusted Flashlight setting in the forest level of Mind
3 Scary Games update for 26 October 2023
Update Notes for October 25th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
