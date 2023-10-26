 Skip to content

3 Scary Games update for 26 October 2023

Update Notes for October 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 12537587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ceiling Collision in Monster
  • Fixed some bugs in Man where the man walks in place
  • Added clearer hint to the Puzzles in Mind
  • Adjusted Flashlight setting in the forest level of Mind

