v1.10 Patchnotes: New NPC, Bugfixes, & More!

Hey Wildwood cats!

We're back with an update for Cattails: Wildwood Story! Today's v1.10 patch includes some awesome new content. Also, a bunch of pesky bugs have been squashed. Let's dive right into it!

Full Patchnotes: v1.10

-New NPC: Umbra (available to recruit after completing the Main Story)

-New Wedding Venue: Birch Lake

-New Colony Layout: Desert (blank canvas)

-3 new Tasks (Of a Feather, Research Project, Shadow-stone)

-7 new Emblems available for your colony (stars, snake, cozy gradient, acorn, ghost, pumpkin, frost)

-Added additional safeguards against accidental file deletion in file select menu

-Savefile system work to prevent loss of progress in certain edge cases

-When creating a new file and choosing to skip the intro, you will now receive a complimentary 50 XP to train a starting skill of your choosing in place of Lion's Roar

-Added Toad to Alabaster's shop

-Added Amethyst to the Task Board shop

-Improved the overall quality of the Spanish localization

-Addressed a rare issue with mine progression related to puzzle statue spawn locations

-Addressed an accessibility issue related to the double-tap run command

-Addressed an issue with the player character walking instead of running after interacting with certain objects or talking to NPCs when Auto-Run is set to "On"

Of particular note is Umbra, the newest member of the Cattails: Wildwood Story cast. Recruit this unique resident after completing the Main Story by visiting the PIllar of the Wildwood. A word of warning, however: this cat won't be easy to recruit! Best of luck to all those who wish to invite Umbra to live in your settlement. 😸

There's also a brand-new colony layout to choose when starting a new savefile! Settle your town in the desert, a sparse and empty region that provides the perfect blank canvas for creating your masterpiece. All essential town services and starting cats' dens are clustered efficiently in the center, allowing full creative control over each of the four quadrants. Also, a quick tip! If you love the idea of the "blank canvas" but don't want to live in a dust bowl, you can change the ground type of your colony from Dirt to anything you like (grass, stone, etc) at the Build Menu. Maybe you want an empty meadow instead? The choice is yours!

We've also added a new wedding venue where you can say "I do" with the cat of your choosing. The Birch Lake provides an idyllic spot at the shores of a small woodland pond.

You'll also find 3 new tasks and 7 new colony emblems available. Speak to Coco and select "Manage colony details" to view or choose one of the new emblems.

Finally, a smattering of bugfixes and balance patches rounds out the update!

Help, my game isn't updating!

If you are having trouble downloading the new patch, you can force Steam to check for updates by doing the following:

Navigate to Library and find "Cattails: Wildwood Story" in the left-hand pane. Right click it and select Properties -> Installed Files -> "Verify integrity of files". This should start the download!

You can verify that your version is up-to-date on the Main Menu. In the lower-left hand corner it should read "Release v1.10". That means you've got the latest patch!

Thank you all once again for the amazing launch week. We're somehow still sitting at 100% positive reviews which is unbelievable! Alright, the dev team is taking the day for some much-needed rest. We appreciate each and every one of you! ❤️

-Tyler (@FalconDevelops)