Dutch kwartje, better lighting, balancing and more

Hello Coiners,
In today's update some great improvements.
- Scene lighting updated.
- Music added
- UI updates
- Bugfixes
- Arcade level gameplay updated and balanced
- Added Coin: Dutch Kwartje
- Added Coin: UK Pence
Cheers!
