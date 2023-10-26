 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coin Pusher Casino update for 26 October 2023

Dutch kwartje, better lighting, balancing and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12537499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Coiners,

In today's update some great improvements.

  • Scene lighting updated.
  • Music added
  • UI updates
  • Bugfixes
  • Arcade level gameplay updated and balanced
  • Added Coin: Dutch Kwartje
  • Added Coin: UK Pence

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2178591 Depot 2178591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link