Russian Subway Dogs update for 26 October 2023

Update V2.02 - Fix for Steam Deck controls.

Update V2.02 - Fix for Steam Deck controls.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Deck controls should now work out of the box, both for the built in controls and any external controllers. No need to remap keyboard controls. As a result of this fix Windows and Linux versions of the game also now support swapping between multiple plugged in controllers on the fly.

