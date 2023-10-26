 Skip to content

Eldritch Exterminators update for 26 October 2023

Hotfix 2.1

Hotfix 2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Updated the visuals of the in-game UI
  • Changed the lightening to improve performance

Balance

  • Capped dash charges at 15 charges
  • Reduced speed scaling from 3.3% -> 2.5% per minute
  • Reduced health scaling from 25% -> 20% per minute
  • Reduced enemy count before 5 minutes by an average of 25%
  • Reduced enemy count after 5 minutes by 5%
  • Reduced Souls to level 10 by 20% to compensate for the fewer enemies
  • Reduced Souls to level 30 by 5%
  • Slime Quintet: Weight 16 -> 20

Fixes

  • Fixed an interaction between Hysteric Torrent and Celestial Resonance causing a performance death spiral

