Hotfix 2.1

Changes
- Updated the visuals of the in-game UI
- Changed the lightening to improve performance
Balance
- Capped dash charges at 15 charges
- Reduced speed scaling from 3.3% -> 2.5% per minute
- Reduced health scaling from 25% -> 20% per minute
- Reduced enemy count before 5 minutes by an average of 25%
- Reduced enemy count after 5 minutes by 5%
- Reduced Souls to level 10 by 20% to compensate for the fewer enemies
- Reduced Souls to level 30 by 5%
- Slime Quintet: Weight 16 -> 20
Fixes
- Fixed an interaction between Hysteric Torrent and Celestial Resonance causing a performance death spiral
