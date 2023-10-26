 Skip to content

Starship Troopers: Extermination update for 26 October 2023

Update 0.5.1 - Patch Notes

Update 0.5.1 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Troopers! Thanks for doing your part by taking the fight to the Bugs in our last update, Hives of Valaka 🫡 . Since its release, we've pushed a few minor updates out to address server crashes some of you have been experiencing. Our next regular update, Update 0.5.1, is available now!

This update brings a variety of bug and crash fixes, balance changes, and quality of life improvements to Starship Troopers: Extermination. Read the full list of fixes and improvements below ⬇️.

Notable Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several crash issues
  • Fixed rank requirement not showing on game mode selection
  • Fixed several typos in weapon and item descriptions
  • Fixed grenade launcher firing sound disappearing after reloading
  • Fixed purple debug VFX found in some remote locations on Valaka
  • Fixed the discarded empty magazines not appearing when reloading the XXX Sniper Rifle
  • Fixed an issue with getting stuck in the Tutorial when placing a Wall before it was required
  • Fixed small collision and navigation issues in the Hive Hunt maps
  • Fixed a server crash on Nuke detonation
  • Fixed mission timer warning voiceovers in Hive Hunt playing after the main objective was completed
  • Fixed rare issue of camera being sideways after reviving
  • Fixed not being able to shoot out of the dropship during extraction
  • Reduced excessive cave reverb in Hive Hunt
  • Reduced the memory usage of navigation meshes
  • Adjustments to volume balance of various weapon sounds
  • Fixed various voice-over timing issues
  • Fixed an issue of some ambient sounds playing on top of the FedNet intro during Hive Hunt missions

Balance Changes

Weapons
  • Auto shotgun (Bastion): Extended ideal range by 4 meters, increased stagger power 300%, reduced recoil and added three extra magazines.
  • SP.L.I.T Shotgun (Slug) (Hunter): Extended ideal range by 7 meters
Perks and Utilities
  • Magazine Bandolier now works with Shotgun weapons
  • Speed Stim effect can only be applied up to 3 times
  • Speed Stim duration does not stack, only the effect on speed (all stacks run out at the same time)
  • Reduced the Stim effect time by 50%

Notable Quality of Life Improvements

Hive Hunt
  • Increased mission timer from 12 minutes to 15 minutes to ensure there is enough time for Troopers to explore every inch of the caves of Valaka.
  • Increased Hive Hunt Egg XP from 1XP to 2XP per destroyed egg
  • Reduced the number of Gunners spawned during Hive Hunt missions.
Main Game
  • Increased Warrior XP from 1XP per kill to 2 XP per kill

Known Issues

  • The Reinforced Repairs perk UI doesn’t show at long ranges, if combined with the Long Range Repairs perk
  • We are continuing to investigate and address performance issues.

