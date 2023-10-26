Update 0.5.1 - Patch Notes

Hey Troopers! Thanks for doing your part by taking the fight to the Bugs in our last update, Hives of Valaka 🫡 . Since its release, we've pushed a few minor updates out to address server crashes some of you have been experiencing. Our next regular update, Update 0.5.1, is available now!

This update brings a variety of bug and crash fixes, balance changes, and quality of life improvements to Starship Troopers: Extermination. Read the full list of fixes and improvements below ⬇️.

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed several crash issues

Fixed rank requirement not showing on game mode selection

Fixed several typos in weapon and item descriptions

Fixed grenade launcher firing sound disappearing after reloading

Fixed purple debug VFX found in some remote locations on Valaka

Fixed the discarded empty magazines not appearing when reloading the XXX Sniper Rifle

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in the Tutorial when placing a Wall before it was required

Fixed small collision and navigation issues in the Hive Hunt maps

Fixed a server crash on Nuke detonation

Fixed mission timer warning voiceovers in Hive Hunt playing after the main objective was completed

Fixed rare issue of camera being sideways after reviving

Fixed not being able to shoot out of the dropship during extraction

Reduced excessive cave reverb in Hive Hunt

Reduced the memory usage of navigation meshes

Adjustments to volume balance of various weapon sounds

Fixed various voice-over timing issues

Fixed an issue of some ambient sounds playing on top of the FedNet intro during Hive Hunt missions

Balance Changes

Weapons

Auto shotgun (Bastion): Extended ideal range by 4 meters, increased stagger power 300%, reduced recoil and added three extra magazines.

SP.L.I.T Shotgun (Slug) (Hunter): Extended ideal range by 7 meters

Perks and Utilities

Magazine Bandolier now works with Shotgun weapons

Speed Stim effect can only be applied up to 3 times

Speed Stim duration does not stack, only the effect on speed (all stacks run out at the same time)

Reduced the Stim effect time by 50%

Notable Quality of Life Improvements

Hive Hunt

Increased mission timer from 12 minutes to 15 minutes to ensure there is enough time for Troopers to explore every inch of the caves of Valaka.

Increased Hive Hunt Egg XP from 1XP to 2XP per destroyed egg

Reduced the number of Gunners spawned during Hive Hunt missions.

Main Game

Increased Warrior XP from 1XP per kill to 2 XP per kill

Known Issues