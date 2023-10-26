Update 0.5.1 - Patch Notes

Hey Troopers! Thanks for doing your part by taking the fight to the Bugs in our last update, Hives of Valaka 🫡 . Since its release, we've pushed a few minor updates out to address server crashes some of you have been experiencing. Our next regular update, Update 0.5.1, is available now!
This update brings a variety of bug and crash fixes, balance changes, and quality of life improvements to Starship Troopers: Extermination. Read the full list of fixes and improvements below ⬇️.
Notable Bug Fixes
- Fixed several crash issues
- Fixed rank requirement not showing on game mode selection
- Fixed several typos in weapon and item descriptions
- Fixed grenade launcher firing sound disappearing after reloading
- Fixed purple debug VFX found in some remote locations on Valaka
- Fixed the discarded empty magazines not appearing when reloading the XXX Sniper Rifle
- Fixed an issue with getting stuck in the Tutorial when placing a Wall before it was required
- Fixed small collision and navigation issues in the Hive Hunt maps
- Fixed a server crash on Nuke detonation
- Fixed mission timer warning voiceovers in Hive Hunt playing after the main objective was completed
- Fixed rare issue of camera being sideways after reviving
- Fixed not being able to shoot out of the dropship during extraction
- Reduced excessive cave reverb in Hive Hunt
- Reduced the memory usage of navigation meshes
- Adjustments to volume balance of various weapon sounds
- Fixed various voice-over timing issues
- Fixed an issue of some ambient sounds playing on top of the FedNet intro during Hive Hunt missions
Balance Changes
Weapons
- Auto shotgun (Bastion): Extended ideal range by 4 meters, increased stagger power 300%, reduced recoil and added three extra magazines.
- SP.L.I.T Shotgun (Slug) (Hunter): Extended ideal range by 7 meters
Perks and Utilities
- Magazine Bandolier now works with Shotgun weapons
- Speed Stim effect can only be applied up to 3 times
- Speed Stim duration does not stack, only the effect on speed (all stacks run out at the same time)
- Reduced the Stim effect time by 50%
Notable Quality of Life Improvements
Hive Hunt
- Increased mission timer from 12 minutes to 15 minutes to ensure there is enough time for Troopers to explore every inch of the caves of Valaka.
- Increased Hive Hunt Egg XP from 1XP to 2XP per destroyed egg
- Reduced the number of Gunners spawned during Hive Hunt missions.
Main Game
- Increased Warrior XP from 1XP per kill to 2 XP per kill
Known Issues
- The Reinforced Repairs perk UI doesn’t show at long ranges, if combined with the Long Range Repairs perk
- We are continuing to investigate and address performance issues.
Changed files in this update