The Halloween event is now live!

The first ever event in Quest Together is now live, just in time for Halloween!

In Eltstadt, find Poppy the tiny witch and her flying cat (bat?) friend, Pippy, to start a quest to find the three missing spirits of fallen warriors that have escaped through a rift in time and space. She will tell you the spirits went off somewhere and tell you their general location.

One is in Orvelte

Another is hiding in Eltstadt

The last one is somewhere in The Hills

After you've found the 3 spirits, return to Poppy The Witch and continue the quest from there. Once you meet the requirements, talk to Pippy to trade your spoils for a rare pumpkin hat that will give you a big defense boost and 2x the quest rewards while the Halloween event lasts!