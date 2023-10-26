UPDATE 10: SCARY SEASON, ECTOPLASM & MIDNIGHT BALANCE CHANGES, AND MORE!

Hey there, Ghosts and Hunters!

As the crisp, cool breeze of autumn fills the air, it can mean only one thing: Halloween season is here! So don your favorite duck costume, and join us in the excitement as we delve into Update 10!

🎃SCARY SEASON DECORATIONS 🎃



What would scary season be without some seasonal decorations? We’ve once again decorated all the maps and the van with ghostly adornments galore. The three Halloween hero props are back once again for you to enjoy!

Chomping Pumpkin - Much like our Mimic Chest friend, this pumpkin will have no problem taking a bite or two out of you

Pumpkin Jack-in-the-box - Is the hammer from our regular Jack-in-the-box too aggressive for you? How about launching pumpkin guts at them instead?

Witch Doll - Who needs a knife when you have a broom? Zoom across the maps and bonk the hunters to your heart’s content

🕸️ ECTOPLASM/RADAR CHANGES 🕸️

With this update we have also made some pretty serious balance changes, and that starts with how Ectoplasm buildup works.

We have heard from the community that Radar detecting Ghosts with 0 Ectoplasm buildup didn’t make much sense, so we changed it! Our intention is for Radar to be much more accurate, while also making Ectoplasm buildup more clear for Ghosts.

0 Ectoplasm buildup now means 0 reading on Radar/Spectrophone

Moving in a small circle as a Ghost will no longer reduce Ectoplasm buildup

Radar will no longer get confused between different floors Before, Radar could show a high reading if a Ghost with high Ectoplasm buildup was on the floor above you, that is no longer the case

Radar will no longer get confused if you have a low Ectoplasm ghost directly in front of you, and a high Ectoplasm ghost slightly further away Before, this would cause Radar to show almost no signal, even though you have a high Ectoplasm ghost nearby

Taunting still lowers Ectoplasm buildup, however we have increased the volume to make this more risky in revealing your location

The Ectoplasm buildup bar now will show a shaking Radar icon the higher your Ectoplasm buildup gets to clarify what having high Ectoplasm actually means: High Ectoplasm = High Radar reading

🕷️ MIDNIGHT BALANCE CHANGES🕷️

We’ve focused this update on improving balance and how Midnight plays out during matches. Hunters missing even a single Ghost previously meant that all Ghosts come back at full health, or they could easily heal any damage they took pre-midnight.

This new system is designed to still allow Ghosts to feel powerful at Midnight, while assuring Hunters that the last 5 minutes weren’t for nothing. Destroying 3 out of the 4 ghosts before Midnight will now make a drastic difference to the possible outcome for Hunters at Midnight.

At midnight, all health orbs will despawn, and they will not respawn for the rest of the match

If you die as a Ghost before midnight, you will come back with less health If you were not vacuumed, you will come back with 60hp If you were vacuumed, you will come back with 35hp

There are only two ways to heal as a ghost after Midnight Consuming a Hunter soul will do one of the following: If you are <100% HP, you will heal some damage If you are 100% HP, a health orb will spawn at this location for a teammate Destroying the Generator will drop 2 health orbs, allowing you/your team to heal

UI will indicate how much health you will have when you respawn at Midnight

Ghosts will look less saturated at lower health after Midnight, making it easier to choose which Ghosts to target

We hope that these Midnight changes will reward Hunters for any success they do have before Midnight, while still allowing the Midnight Ghosts to feel powerful. Do give it a shot and let us know what you think over on our Discord!

💻 UI CHANGES💻

Alongside our Midnight balance and Ectoplasm/Radar changes, we have also made some UI changes to add additional clarity:

Health bars are now segmented into ~25HP chunks - this should allow you to roughly determine how much health you have in various props or Hunter perks

The health bar now animates more clearly and with more polish when taking damage or healing

When you are low health, you now have a more intense red outline on the outside of the screen so can more clearly understand you are low health

🥳 DEDICATED SERVER PROPS FIXED 🥳

A major issue that we noticed over the past few months was related to unpossessed props stuttering after a dedicated server had been online for an extended period of time. This was causing lots of other issues as well, such as Hunters teleporting around when getting hit by these specific props, as well as Ghosts being able to occasionally teleport outside of the maps when attempting to possess these props.

I am happy to report that this should be completely fixed now! So go forth and enjoy the nice, stable dedicated servers once more, and if you run into any issues please let us know on our Discord! 🥳

To celebrate our tenth Early Access update, we’re also celebrating with a discount. If you haven’t had a try at hunting and haunting quite yet, now is a perfect time to do so! MGH is 66% off right now on Steam for the Steam Scream Fest! Gather your crew and hop on in. The sale runs until November 2nd!

🤑DOUBLE GHOST SHARDS🤑

Trick or treat! We’ll be granting double the normal amount of Ghost Shards throughout this whole week to celebrate the Halloween season!

🎵SEVERAL NEW GHOST TAUNTS🎵

We also added several new Ghost taunts for you to unlock and enjoy! Taunt the Hunters to your hearts content!

👀AND MORE… 👀

This update also includes:

Activating voice chat should no longer cause FPS drops

Join friends match in progress button from the Social menu should work again

Players from all platforms (Epic/Steam) should now show in the Social menu, regardless of what platform you are playing on

Many smaller bug fixes as well

That’s all for now, Ghosts and Hunters! As always, thanks for your unwavering support and we can’t wait to see you back on the h(a)unt soon! 😊

👻 -Team MGH