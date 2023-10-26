 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 26 October 2023

[Updated on October 26, 2023] Catmaid 4P and New Map

Share · View all patches · Build 12537168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Open new map - monitoring room
  2. Open new map - ventilation ducts
  3. Add a new plot animation - Cat Hypnosis 4P
  4. Fix a bug where the player's transformation status triggers the first conversation of the Rabbit Mother, which will consume unlimited energy
  5. Fixed a bug where when players in Yangguan 1f triggered the burger eating event, the succubus would be stuck by the air wall
    Next, we will enter the actual final map production!}
    Animation will also become increasingly sophisticated and complex, there is no best, only better!
    There is still about a month left before the release, please support me on QWQ

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link