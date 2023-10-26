- Open new map - monitoring room
- Open new map - ventilation ducts
- Add a new plot animation - Cat Hypnosis 4P
- Fix a bug where the player's transformation status triggers the first conversation of the Rabbit Mother, which will consume unlimited energy
- Fixed a bug where when players in Yangguan 1f triggered the burger eating event, the succubus would be stuck by the air wall
Next, we will enter the actual final map production!}
Animation will also become increasingly sophisticated and complex, there is no best, only better!
There is still about a month left before the release, please support me on QWQ
少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 26 October 2023
[Updated on October 26, 2023] Catmaid 4P and New Map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update