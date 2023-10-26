Vogvhathos Patch 1.1.0 - Glossary Added!

Hello, valued players! First, a huge thank you to all of you for over 100 downloads. Each one means the world.

Tonight patch 1.1.0 has gone live, and here is a list of the changes:

MAJOR:

A glossary has been added, as requested.

This has information on various lore elements in the game for anyone who needs a refresher or is just curious about the details. If there is anything you would like added, feel free to reach out and let me know.

To access the glossary visit the in-game menu screens and choose Glossary. Note that many of these will be listed as ???? for the first playthrough to avoid spoilers. This may mean you need to replay once to unlock them all. Note the game does have "Auto" and "Skip" features if you wish a quick run through just to unlock them.

Watch for blue words during the story to hint at a new entry unlock.

MINOR:

A typo fixed - a missing period was found.

BUG FIX:

In the "Decent" ending, a character portrait would display incorrectly for a few dialogue lines. This has been patched and should display properly now.

Let me know if you have any issues!

~ Corvaena

Feel free to reach out and/or follow for updates:

Corvaena Games Discord

Corvaena Games Account (TikTok)

Corvaena's Art Account (TikTok)

Corvaena's Art Account (Instagram)