Reach the light update for 26 October 2023

REACH THE LIGHT 1.0 is live!

26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! REACH THE LIGHT 1.0 is live on Steam!!!

The stage called "The Mountain" and the game Reach the light is finally complete, expect in the future some minor changes such as skins or decoration across this map.
This stage marks the flow of the full game, but as many will know new content will be added in the future.

Thank you for your amazing support and patience across the Early Access stage, you made this developer so happy :)

Remember to join the Discord community if you haven't and
most importantly... REACH THE LIGHT!

See ya~

