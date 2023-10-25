FREE DLC - Battle Off Samar - OUT NOW!



The Battle off Samar, which took place on October 25, 1944, during the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf, was an engagement in the Pacific theater. The American task force known as "Taffy 3" comprised escort carriers, destroyers, and destroyer escorts, and it found itself facing a vastly superior Japanese fleet, including battleships, cruisers, and destroyers. The Japanese plan was to attack the vulnerable American amphibious landing forces in Leyte Gulf. The American forces, under the courageous leadership of Admiral Clifton Sprague, fought valiantly against overwhelming odds.



Two vessels, the USS Johnston (DD-557) and the USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), emerged as the heroes of this battle. The USS Johnston, under the command of Captain Ernest E. Evans, engaged the Japanese fleet with incredible courage and determination, directly challenging the enemy's heavy cruisers and battleships. The Johnston's actions allowed the escort carriers of Taffy 3 to evade destruction and played a critical role in disrupting the Japanese fleet's attack plans. Ultimately, the Johnston was lost in battle, but its fearless engagement is remembered as one of the most heroic episodes of the Pacific War.



The USS Samuel B. Roberts, a destroyer escort, also displayed extraordinary bravery during the Battle off Samar. Despite being outgunned and facing imminent danger, the Samuel B. Roberts, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Robert W. Copeland, launched a ferocious attack against the Japanese heavy cruiser Chokai, causing significant damage. Though the Samuel B. Roberts was ultimately lost in battle, its heroic stand, along with the USS Johnston and other vessels of Taffy 3, played a crucial role in disrupting the Japanese attack and securing a victory for the Allies. Despite these actions, Taffy 3 lost 2 escort carriers in the battle, the USS Gambier Bay and USS St. Lo.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1760950