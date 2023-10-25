10/25 Hotfix

Added a direct link to the OST through the end credits in case you'd like to make a personal playlist.

Fixed an issue that [spoiler]would allow players to repeat the Tower multiple times on a single playthrough[/spoiler].

Various assorted fixes to text.

Issues that we're currently investigating:

There seem to be rare instances where players can get soft-locked on the [Slay the Princess] menu in chapter 1. I believe I've plugged the remaining holes in the logic there, but please report if you run into this issue. There's an issue where switching to another font through the accessibility menu can cause sizing issues. The Princess' font, by default, appears smaller per "point" so it has a higher point value to adjust it to be more legible, but these size differences carry over to alternative fonts. Fixing this one is probably going to take some time. There's a rare issue caused by the the Steam overlay that causes the game to crash (frequently when players try to load a save.) This seems to be an issue for some other games, too, but if you run into it, you can resolve it by turning off the overlay. Will continue to investigate further.

A couple of people have asked about trading cards and point shop items. They're definitely on our radar, and we'll start looking into them once we've had a little time to recover from launch.

Thanks so much for being so supportive!

Tony