Foxhole Naval Warfare is LIVE

NAVAL WARFARE

Foxhole’s next major update has arrived and expands the persistent online war from land to sea, enabling thousands of concurrent players to join player built fleets and engage in full fledged naval battles. In this massive overhaul, players will step onto the decks of battleships, invade distant shores in high stakes beach landings, conquer new island-based territories, and more.

FLEETS OF SHIPS

Build and deploy impressive fleets of Gunboats, Destroyers, and massive, screen-spanning Battleships with dozens of players on deck.

MASSIVELY MULTIPLAYER CREWS

Operate new classes of large naval vessels with crews that must work in tandem above and below deck, taking control of engine rooms, sonar, navigation, and other ship systems.

NAVAL TACTICS & STRATEGY

Coordinate with shipmates to deliver and load ammunition, launch depth charges, and deploy sea mines in nail biting, tactical naval battles.

IN-DEPTH SHIP SIMULATION

Ship subsystems can be individually destroyed and compartments may become flooded. Seawater must be bailed out and leaks repaired to stay afloat during naval engagements. In critical moments of battle, players must decide between sealing off flooded rooms or risking the total loss of a ship.

SUBMARINES

A new threat emerges from the depths. Invisible to conventional intelligence equipment, Submarines can traverse the seas undetected, ambushing convoys and thwarting naval invasions before they begin.

INVADE FROM THE SEA

BEACH LANDINGS

Naval landings have been redesigned from the ground up, enabling armies to land on distant beaches and fight their way through enemy bunkers, trenches, and emplacements. New base ships allow players to deploy directly at sea to stage coastal invasions. Dedicated landing ships can be launched from these bases to ferry infantry, armour, and field weapons to shore.

WATER LOGISTICS

Colossal cargo ships are essential for any invading armada to resupply troops during landings, allowing for sustained long term operations at sea. Once the beachhead is secured, field piers allow logistics to continue supplying engaged forces as they push inland to secure enemy territory.

ISLAND WARFARE & OIL PLATFORMS

The world of Foxhole has been expanded with new water-based regions. Complete with strategic islands and offshore oil platforms, these new territories set the stage for thrilling new naval campaigns.

TOWING

TOWABLE VEHICLES

Logistics forces have been upgraded with vehicle towing. Trucks, Half-Tracks, and other specialized vehicles are now capable of towing field weapons and other equipment on the battlefield. Towing enables brand new field weapon mechanics, including heavy field guns that are difficult to move with infantry and require deployment before usage.

TRANSPORT TRAILERS

Logistics units can now produce one of several transport trailers, allowing additional resources, materials, and fuel to be hauled on cargo runs to the front.

HEAVY DUTY TRUCK CLASS

Towing the heaviest payloads will require a new class of vehicles. The Heavy Duty Truck is equipped with a high-powered engine and includes a manual transmission to meet the demands of challenging terrain on the battlefield.

SELF PROPELLED ARTILLERY

Mobile heavy artillery is now available to each faction, enabling rapid deployment of 150mm across the persistent war.

FACILITY ROCKET SITES

Rocket Sites return to Foxhole, but in the form of player built facilities that can be constructed anywhere in the world. Rocket Sites require the coordination of many players to produce and operate, requiring an Intelligence Center for targeting. With the capability of levelling entire towns, they represent one of the most devastating weapons in the game.

RELEASE NOTES

There many other features, content, and bug fixes in this update. Read the full release notes for the details.

