13:ORIGIN update for 26 October 2023

HAPPY HALLOWEEN !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor bug fixes to improve gameplay.
  • Minor bug fixes to solve sound problems.
  • New game mode : Halloween event !
  • New Achievements. ( For limited time )

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1758221 Depot 1758221
