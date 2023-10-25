Patch 18.6 - Bugfixes, Big Change, and Improvements

Hey everyone, another patch has now been released hopefully fixing more of your issues, additionally some big changes to our code/engine structure that hopefully doesn't cause any issues down the line, more info below:

We're now using the Unreal Engine Source code version of the engine rather than the Launcher version- with this we'll be able to debug crashes more efficiently and tackle issues we previously wouldn't have been able to. That being said, this change may cause unforeseeable problems like new crashes, etc. if you experience any said issues, please let us know!

Removed: Save Phones, they're now replaced by overlaps so you don't have to bother with saving the game manually!

Balanced: Cathedral 'Boss on the Block' should now be a bit easier, less elite enemy spawns and basic enemy spawns, and should take 15% more armor damage from the front

Optimized: Elevator in Warehouse level and made it a bit more pretty

Optimized: Visuals with certain objects throughout the world, increasing their visual fidelity

Fixed: Enemies should no longer get launched alongside player after releasing grapple

Fixed: A bug that allowed the player to die twice in a row causing additional issues

Fixed: Being able to break doors off hinges just by running into them (shouldn't happen as often anymore)

Improved vision with bricks in the upstairs Cathedral level

Thank you to everyone that submitted bugs and feedback, we'll continue to get work done.

