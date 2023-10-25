 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Enigma Quest update for 25 October 2023

Hot Fix 0.7.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12536646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Low FPS improved
  • Training map: Under Construction until low preformance is fixed
  • Starting room wall fix
  • Lights changed for better preformance
  • Theater door key placement changed and key Enlarged

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2591271 Depot 2591271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link