- Low FPS improved
- Training map: Under Construction until low preformance is fixed
- Starting room wall fix
- Lights changed for better preformance
- Theater door key placement changed and key Enlarged
Enigma Quest update for 25 October 2023
Hot Fix 0.7.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
