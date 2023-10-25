Update 0.9.0.7

With 0.9.0.7 we are adding a new UI element that indicates how much unspent skillpoints you currently have. We have implemented a new sound effect system that fixes the sound effect cutoff on game objects that get destroyed before the sound has finished playing. We did some optimisations on scene loading for faster and smoother skill tree loading. Trinkets also got some improvements.

New Features:

Unspent Skillpoint Indicator: A new UI element has been added for indicating your amount of unspent skillpoints. Located at the top left just below the circular EXP indicator it will remind you how much unspent skill points you currently have.

New Sound Effect System: The sound effect system was completely reworked to prevent destroyed and removed audio sources like projectiles to also interrupt the current sound effect playback before it was finished.

Improvements

Petrified Heart charges are now saved when you exit the game and continue your run later.

Reduced loading times when entering and exiting the skilltree.

General improvements to loading routines for reduced loading times and improved performance on scene switches.

Fixes:

Further fixed Golden Lifecasque messing with your HP and also killing you when you had the ability active an switching scenes. This time for real ...

