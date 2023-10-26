Fort Solis is available NOW on Mac

Share · View all patches · Build 12536538 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 09:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Community,

Fort Solis is now available on Mac!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931730/Fort_Solis/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34109/Fort_Solis__Terra_Edition/

Head over to the store, buy the game and share your breathtaking moment with us on Discord!

You can report any bugs/issues on the Steam Community Hub!

Alert received! Today at 4pm CEST, you can get a sneak peek at the mysterious Mars-based thriller in the Indie X livestream!

Good luck at Fort Solis.

