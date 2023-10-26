Fort Solis is available NOW on Mac

Hello Community,
Fort Solis is now available on Mac!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931730/Fort_Solis/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34109/Fort_Solis__Terra_Edition/
Head over to the store, buy the game and share your breathtaking moment with us on Discord!
You can report any bugs/issues on the Steam Community Hub!
Alert received! Today at 4pm CEST, you can get a sneak peek at the mysterious Mars-based thriller in the Indie X livestream!
Good luck at Fort Solis.
