If you are mid leveling and host a mod map you will no longer run the risk of losing progress.
Addressed an issue that could cause the player from temporarily having “Zombie” hands when changing maps.
Movement Speed modifications that are applied by leveling up Skill Mods now will only affect “Sprint” mode
The “Detail” page for all Riff Originals should now show the correct stats
The Character Stats page now will show the correct stats for movement speed and jump strength.
Riff XR update for 26 October 2023
Character Upgrade P0 Patch:
