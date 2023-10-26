 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 26 October 2023

Character Upgrade P0 Patch:

  1. If you are mid leveling and host a mod map you will no longer run the risk of losing progress.

  2. Addressed an issue that could cause the player from temporarily having “Zombie” hands when changing maps.

  3. Movement Speed modifications that are applied by leveling up Skill Mods now will only affect “Sprint” mode

  4. The “Detail” page for all Riff Originals should now show the correct stats

  5. The Character Stats page now will show the correct stats for movement speed and jump strength.

