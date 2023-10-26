- Released first DLC with 8 new puzzles, introducing two new themes - Music & Birds.
- Fixed issues with Simplified Chinese localization in context menu.
- Fixed issue with random cut and random play modes at the same time weren't being actually random.
Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 26 October 2023
Patch 1.1.0
