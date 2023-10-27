Daddy's Nightmare is back again! + Who's Your Daddy?! is now on Android!

This seasons update had a heavy focus on optimization and preparing for the launch of our Android build. Our goal was to increase performance overall, and bring some quality control back to the game, fixing our Daddy’s Nightmare mode just in time for Halloween!
- Daddy’s Nightmare Featured Game Mode
- New Buff Icons
- New Customization Menu Design
- Baby stamina drain rate decreased by 50%
- Recharge speed increased by 50%
- Slight UI Optimization
- Item throws now has an arc to make some shots easier
- Spatial Audio System - Major Audio Improvement for single player
- This system is intended to enable walls to muffle audio in a realistic fashion that responds to open windows and doors
- Room Reverb - added reverb effects to each room
- Weather now works as expected on Baby Daddy Acadamy
- Oven Burners correctly turn orange when turned on.
- Lighting fixes for Daddy’s Nightmare
- Gas Tank Fill UI now scales with splitscreen
- flashlight on material fix
- Fixed issues with ceiling light jumping
- Fixed a bug with snowballs
- General error fixes
Hotfixes to follow soon!
(We were very busy with the Android launch which is why this update seems small)
Changed files in this update