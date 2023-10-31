Hotfix Update 11.3.0

_

Fellow officers,

_

today we're shipping an update focusing on issues that came up with the recent Crime Scene Update. Thank you all so much for your feedback and please keep it coming so that we can ship further improvements!

Have a look at the full changelog here:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that caused players to be in a shift where no callouts appear

Moved some crime scene evidence that caused photographing them to not be possible

Fixed CP Loss for towing illegally parked cars with the MPV on sidewalks

NPCs

Added collision checks for poles so that NPCs won't walk into a crime scene anymore

Traffic Cars

Fixed an issue with taxis leaving behind appendages (there are still some edge cases where this might happen, we're working on those as well)

UI

Fixed the display of a 'carnapping' icon which is not yet intended to be in the game (wink wink)

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred after placing a tool

Fixed a crash related to drug dealer callouts

Fixed some other miscellaneous crashes

Your Police Simulator Team

