Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix Update 11.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow officers,

today we're shipping an update focusing on issues that came up with the recent Crime Scene Update. Thank you all so much for your feedback and please keep it coming so that we can ship further improvements!

Have a look at the full changelog here:

Changelog - Update 11.3.0

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue that caused players to be in a shift where no callouts appear
  • Moved some crime scene evidence that caused photographing them to not be possible
  • Fixed CP Loss for towing illegally parked cars with the MPV on sidewalks

NPCs

  • Added collision checks for poles so that NPCs won't walk into a crime scene anymore

Traffic Cars

  • Fixed an issue with taxis leaving behind appendages (there are still some edge cases where this might happen, we're working on those as well)

UI

  • Fixed the display of a 'carnapping' icon which is not yet intended to be in the game (wink wink)

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred after placing a tool
  • Fixed a crash related to drug dealer callouts
  • Fixed some other miscellaneous crashes

Your Police Simulator Team

