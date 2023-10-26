Version 8 Is Now Live

Version 8 Update Log:
Fixed Mini Games Missing
Fixed Toys Missing
Fixed The UI being able to change the colour
Fixed Menu And reverted it back to old working menu
Removed Old Files the game that was 2 years old and not used
Added custom kicks from v7 back in
Fixed channel points
Reverted back to old Website that is working
Added a couple of premade art for walls (More added in future updates)
Local Leaderboards can be reset from streamer settings on https://coins.coinpusherworld.co.uk
Coin store working back to as it was before and working.
Outstanding coins added
Oauth Key now works and no need to restart machine after connecting to twitch
Remove Negitive points chest
Added Jackpot back to lucky wheel
Discord has been updated
Leaderboard settings can be found in Game Menu.
Coming soon:
Affiliates/Partner Program
More Toys
More kick commands
New coins for coin store.
Removed:
Removed website from v7
Leaderboards from v7 will Not work (If you need leaderboard please contact Diamondforce3 via support section)
Any issues Please report them in discord in bug report channel.
Changed files in this update