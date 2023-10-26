Version 8 Is Now Live

Version 8 Update Log:

Fixed Mini Games Missing

Fixed Toys Missing

Fixed The UI being able to change the colour

Fixed Menu And reverted it back to old working menu

Removed Old Files the game that was 2 years old and not used

Added custom kicks from v7 back in

Fixed channel points

Reverted back to old Website that is working

Added a couple of premade art for walls (More added in future updates)

Local Leaderboards can be reset from streamer settings on https://coins.coinpusherworld.co.uk

Coin store working back to as it was before and working.

Outstanding coins added

Oauth Key now works and no need to restart machine after connecting to twitch

Remove Negitive points chest

Added Jackpot back to lucky wheel

Discord has been updated

Leaderboard settings can be found in Game Menu.

Coming soon:

Affiliates/Partner Program

More Toys

More kick commands

New coins for coin store.

Removed:

Removed website from v7

Leaderboards from v7 will Not work (If you need leaderboard please contact Diamondforce3 via support section)

Any issues Please report them in discord in bug report channel.