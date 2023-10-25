What's Changed
🎁 New Content
- Native Mac release!
- Native Linux/Steam Deck release!
✨ Enhancements
- Updated core NW.js libraries to speed up the above
- ALL maps have been reworked for better performance!
- GitHub releases will now have builds attached
- Releases will now also appear at https://flashdim.itch.io/kins-chronicle
🪲🔨 Bug Fixes
- Quitting to title then loading a game locked camera position (2nd attempt at fix)
- 3d flicker/flash during intro
- Gamepad and on-screen controls have been reworked
Full Changelog: https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/compare/v0.51.6-beta-hotfix-1...v0.51.8-beta
Changed depots in beta branch