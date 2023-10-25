 Skip to content

Kin's Chronicle update for 25 October 2023

v0.51.8-beta

v0.51.8-beta

25 October 2023

What's Changed

🎁 New Content
  • Native Mac release!
  • Native Linux/Steam Deck release!
✨ Enhancements
  • Updated core NW.js libraries to speed up the above
  • ALL maps have been reworked for better performance!
  • GitHub releases will now have builds attached
  • Releases will now also appear at https://flashdim.itch.io/kins-chronicle
🪲🔨 Bug Fixes
  • Quitting to title then loading a game locked camera position (2nd attempt at fix)
  • 3d flicker/flash during intro
  • Gamepad and on-screen controls have been reworked

Full Changelog: https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/compare/v0.51.6-beta-hotfix-1...v0.51.8-beta

