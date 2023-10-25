Patch 0.6.1 - A better start.

- Reworked the new player experience. No more video. Created a tutorial first world sequence and added one-time informational popup messages. After the patch, players with less than 10 geodes will go through this new sequence on their next playthrough. A new save slot can be used for players with more geodes who want to try it. Players who bypass the tutorial sequence will still get some of the one-time informational popup messages.
- Created a new lower rank enemy that does half damage and has 57% the base amount of hit points. Updated rank colors to make different ranks more distinctive.
- Fixed issue where buying an additional upgrade could spawn the upgrade at a keeper area, rather than the level end upgrade area.
- Added a revive particle effect and sound, no more guessing if you got the revive off in time.
- Fixes to Crab boss to not destroy his turrets with the mortar attack.
- Will now suppress guidance arrows while still capturing a hold point, avoiding confusion.
- Some overall audio mix adjustments, increasing player footstep sounds.
- Many more minor performance tweaks, enhancements, and fixes.
Please share any feedback you have on the new player experience! Feedback is crucial to making it better.
