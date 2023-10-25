Outlive major update

Share · View all patches · Build 12536152 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 22:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Updating game play to make it more immersive and enjoyable.

Reduced brightness while near objects for better visibility.

Enhanced brightness in darker areas, particularly at a distance.

Updating of game mechanics for flashing pickup-able items.

Night Vision Revision:

For the camera, the battery reload action has been moved from key B to key R.

Removed Door Peeking Feature:

Door peeking functionality has been removed.

Added "Hold Button" Mission in Level 5:

A new mission added in Level 5, requiring players to hold a button while the monster lurks.

Level 6 & 7 Gameplay Updates:

Introduced new elements of gameplay in Level 7.

AI Monster Patrol Path:

Updated AI monster patrol paths for more engaging gameplay.

Level 7 Man Walking Bug Fix:

Fixed an issue where a character in Level 7 was walking in place after respawning.