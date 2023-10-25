 Skip to content

Outlive update for 25 October 2023

Outlive major update

Outlive major update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updating game play to make it more immersive and enjoyable.

Reduced brightness while near objects for better visibility.
Enhanced brightness in darker areas, particularly at a distance.
Updating of game mechanics for flashing pickup-able items.
Night Vision Revision:
For the camera, the battery reload action has been moved from key B to key R.

Removed Door Peeking Feature:
Door peeking functionality has been removed.

Added "Hold Button" Mission in Level 5:
A new mission added in Level 5, requiring players to hold a button while the monster lurks.

Level 6 & 7 Gameplay Updates:
Introduced new elements of gameplay in Level 7.

AI Monster Patrol Path:
Updated AI monster patrol paths for more engaging gameplay.

Level 7 Man Walking Bug Fix:
Fixed an issue where a character in Level 7 was walking in place after respawning.

