v1.4.1.6 Stable
Features
- Nearly full controller support.
Changes
- Enemy air units in campaign now have an ammo cap and will leave you alone after they expend it.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bad implementation regarding terrain occlusion to visibility mechanics.
- Fixed a couple janks when camera is transitioning between modes.
- Fixed a bug that causes bases to flip sides when an engagement is left prematurely.
- Fixed crew remaining marked as captured when a challenge run is tried again.
- Fixed graphics menu in settings not showing up.
Controller Inputs
Here are the controller inputs derived from testing through a Dualshock 4 controller.
In Game
General
Left Stick: Boat movement.
Left Stick Pressed: Cut throttle.
Right Stick: Camera movement.
Right Stick Pressed: Magnify.
Left/Right Triggers: Close out/in.
Right Shoulder: Shoot while in rocket/utility weapon mode.
Triangle: Targeting mode.
Hold Circle: Combat mode selection circle, use left stick to select then release button.
Hold Square: Call-in selection highlight, hold left stick directions to move the highlight for selection, pushing up or down before releasing square will cancel.
Crew
D-pad Left/Right: Select crew member.
D-pad Up: Focus camera to crew member.
Hold D-pad Up: Role selection circle, use right stick to select then release button.
D-pad Down: Unfocus camera from crew member.
Hold Left Shoulder: While crew is selected, this brings up the task category circle, use right stick to select then release the button.
Misc
Options: Brings up pause menu.
Select/Share: Lets you leave engagement.
Campaign Map
Left Stick: Position target reticle control.
Left Stick Pressed: Resets position target reticle and sets time speed to zero.
Right Stick: Camera movement.
Right Stick Pressed: Toggles follow player position, will untoggle if right stick is moved..
Left/Right Triggers: Zoom out/in.
Left/Right Shoulder: Time control.
D-pad: For general button selection.
Cross: Activate selected item.
Circle: Deselect.
Triangle: Engage.
Changed files in this update