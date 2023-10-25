v1.4.1.6 Stable

Features

Nearly full controller support.

Changes

Enemy air units in campaign now have an ammo cap and will leave you alone after they expend it.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bad implementation regarding terrain occlusion to visibility mechanics.

Fixed a couple janks when camera is transitioning between modes.

Fixed a bug that causes bases to flip sides when an engagement is left prematurely.

Fixed crew remaining marked as captured when a challenge run is tried again.

Fixed graphics menu in settings not showing up.

Controller Inputs

Here are the controller inputs derived from testing through a Dualshock 4 controller.

In Game

General

Left Stick: Boat movement.

Left Stick Pressed: Cut throttle.

Right Stick: Camera movement.

Right Stick Pressed: Magnify.

Left/Right Triggers: Close out/in.

Right Shoulder: Shoot while in rocket/utility weapon mode.

Triangle: Targeting mode.

Hold Circle: Combat mode selection circle, use left stick to select then release button.

Hold Square: Call-in selection highlight, hold left stick directions to move the highlight for selection, pushing up or down before releasing square will cancel.

Crew

D-pad Left/Right: Select crew member.

D-pad Up: Focus camera to crew member.

Hold D-pad Up: Role selection circle, use right stick to select then release button.

D-pad Down: Unfocus camera from crew member.

Hold Left Shoulder: While crew is selected, this brings up the task category circle, use right stick to select then release the button.

Misc

Options: Brings up pause menu.

Select/Share: Lets you leave engagement.

Campaign Map