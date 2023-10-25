 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 25 October 2023

v1.4.1.6 Stable

Build 12536113

Features
  • Nearly full controller support.
Changes
  • Enemy air units in campaign now have an ammo cap and will leave you alone after they expend it.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bad implementation regarding terrain occlusion to visibility mechanics.
  • Fixed a couple janks when camera is transitioning between modes.
  • Fixed a bug that causes bases to flip sides when an engagement is left prematurely.
  • Fixed crew remaining marked as captured when a challenge run is tried again.
  • Fixed graphics menu in settings not showing up.

Controller Inputs

Here are the controller inputs derived from testing through a Dualshock 4 controller.

In Game

General
Left Stick: Boat movement.
Left Stick Pressed: Cut throttle.
Right Stick: Camera movement.
Right Stick Pressed: Magnify.
Left/Right Triggers: Close out/in.
Right Shoulder: Shoot while in rocket/utility weapon mode.
Triangle: Targeting mode.
Hold Circle: Combat mode selection circle, use left stick to select then release button.
Hold Square: Call-in selection highlight, hold left stick directions to move the highlight for selection, pushing up or down before releasing square will cancel.

Crew
D-pad Left/Right: Select crew member.
D-pad Up: Focus camera to crew member.
Hold D-pad Up: Role selection circle, use right stick to select then release button.
D-pad Down: Unfocus camera from crew member.
Hold Left Shoulder: While crew is selected, this brings up the task category circle, use right stick to select then release the button.

Misc
Options: Brings up pause menu.
Select/Share: Lets you leave engagement.

Campaign Map

Left Stick: Position target reticle control.
Left Stick Pressed: Resets position target reticle and sets time speed to zero.
Right Stick: Camera movement.
Right Stick Pressed: Toggles follow player position, will untoggle if right stick is moved..
Left/Right Triggers: Zoom out/in.
Left/Right Shoulder: Time control.
D-pad: For general button selection.
Cross: Activate selected item.
Circle: Deselect.
Triangle: Engage.

Changed files in this update

