Alien Hominid HD is out now!

It's happening!

Alien Hominid HD is now available here on Steam, along with Xbox and Nintendo Switch! Relive the brutally classic experience of Alien Hominid HD with updated graphics and quality of life improvements. Experience all of the original minigames, including all PDA levels!

We’ve got STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS, we’ve got LEADERBOARDS, so it’s time to dust off your trusty alien blaster and get your spaceship back! Alien Hominid HD supports two-player local co-op, along with Steam Remote Play Together capability, so you don’t have to invade alone!

We’ve been hard at work the past few years and are proud to not only be re-releasing Alien Hominid HD, but to also be releasing a completely new re-imagination of the world of Alien Hominid with Alien Hominid Invasion! Want to explore more lore of Alien Hominid? Want to play with up to four players online or locally? Tired of being a one-hit kill? Do you wish for more alien hairstyles? (The answer is always yes, aliens wear fine things well…)

Then check out Alien Hominid Invasion, also available now on Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/843200/Alien_Hominid_Invasion/

Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion are also available bundled up together at a discount in The Extra Terrestrial Bundle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34943/Alien_Hominid_The_Extra_Terrestrial

To our game-baby that started it all and to the fans to this day who have been looking for a way to continue playing Alien Hominid HD, thank you for your continued support. May all your wood chippers be properly oiled.

As an extra thank you, we also put our other game babies on sale! Catch Castle Crashers Remastered, BattleBlock Theater, and Pit People on sale during our Bawk Bawk, Forget-Me-Not Sale! Score some sweet deals, introduce your friends to games with strange pooping deer, just do it before the sale ends on November 8th!

Let the Invasion commence!