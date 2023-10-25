Halloween Update: Immortal Construct

It’s the spooky season, and I would be remiss to not include some thematically appropriate content for Mortal Sin. Inspired by nemesis, I added a new pursuer enemy, the Immortal Construct.
He is more likely to appear the longer you spend on a level (but not always). The goal is to ratchet up the intensity and spice up each run so that he’s always in the back of your mind. Don’t try to fight him, you need to run! He has a fearsome attack set with a guard breaking underhand swing, grab, and the ability to shut doors on you and spawn enemy battles to add to the chaos.
This is an experimental feature, and I know it can be polarizing in some games I’ve seen in the past, but hopefully it provides more excitement than annoyance to most. The player is still very capable and mobile at the end of the day to deal with this challenge. As always, things are fluid and I’d love to hear your feedback.
Patch Notes
- Added the Immortal Construct Pursuer enemy. It has higher chance to appear the longer you spend on a level, and the time is tighter on Path of Torment difficulty
- Added a new curse: Hunter’s Mark. Causes the Immortal Construct to appear more frequently.
- Polished one of the cave boss rooms to not look so bland.
- Fixed bug where spike traps could bounce enemies out of the room
- Disabled ability for enemies to go down stairs for now since it led to some janky interactions
- Swapped mage and monk unlock order so people try monk first since he seems to be a favorite and a more straightforward character for newer players
- Swapped Purgatory and Sinner’s delight unlock order to have an early color scheme with more contrast from the default
Changed files in this update