Halloween Update: Immortal Construct

It’s the spooky season, and I would be remiss to not include some thematically appropriate content for Mortal Sin. Inspired by nemesis, I added a new pursuer enemy, the Immortal Construct.

He is more likely to appear the longer you spend on a level (but not always). The goal is to ratchet up the intensity and spice up each run so that he’s always in the back of your mind. Don’t try to fight him, you need to run! He has a fearsome attack set with a guard breaking underhand swing, grab, and the ability to shut doors on you and spawn enemy battles to add to the chaos.

This is an experimental feature, and I know it can be polarizing in some games I’ve seen in the past, but hopefully it provides more excitement than annoyance to most. The player is still very capable and mobile at the end of the day to deal with this challenge. As always, things are fluid and I’d love to hear your feedback.

Patch Notes