Dragon's Ruler update for 25 October 2023

Ver. 1.4.1 Correction of button display during withdrawal and other minor correc

Build 12536021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in which the "Decide Member" button was incorrectly displayed when a unit had already died and disappeared from the list when withdrawal was selected during a battle.

Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2528211
  • Loading history…
