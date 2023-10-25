 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 25 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/25/2023

Counter-Strike 2 update for 25 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]
Various bug fixes and tweaks:

  • Inferno

    • Improved bomb visibility when planted in fountain on bombsite B
    • Improved grenade bounce behavior on roof and stone models to make it more predictable
    • Removed part of railing on balcony
    • Adjusted garage door on bombsite A to improve player readability and clipping
    • Fixed lighting bug on Inferno workshop map
    • Fixed various micro-gaps
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

  • Overpass

    • Removed or tweaked models and textures to improve player readability
    • Adjusted lighting in certain areas to improve player readability
    • Adjusted grenade clipping in various areas

  • Nuke

    • Fixed clipping on ramp room doorway tread plates to prevent erroneous grenade bounces
    • Fixed collision on doorways from ramp to bombsite B to be more accurate
    • Improved player readability against container on bombsite B
    • Fixed some cases where players clipped through garage door at lobby
    • Removed dynamic light at squeaky to prevent shadows giving away player position through doorway
    • Fixed various holes in world
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

  • Dust2

    • Fixed micro-cracks in crate models

  • Anubis

    • Adjusted grenade clipping in and around bombsite B to prevent grenades getting stuck in tight spots
    • Fixed multiple cases where dropped weapons clipped through world geometry
    • Fixed multiple holes and cracks in world.
    • Fixed missing collision on geometry where c4 could be thrown out of the map
    • Clipped multiple areas where players could stack, providing an unfair vantage point
    • Fixed lightmap issues around CT spawn water
    • Improved player readability in mid
    • Improved CT team intro position
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

  • Office

    • Improved player readability at CT spawn around swat van
    • Fixed gaps in some cubemaps which were causing lighting issues
    • Fixed some lighting artifacts on crates at low settings
    • Disabled motion on vending machine
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

  • Vertigo

    • Fixed ladder collision blocking bullets and grenades
    • Fixed steel beams having incorrect surface property
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

  • Mirage

    • Fixed various bullet penetration issues
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

  • Ancient

    • Made fog adjustments to improve player readability
    • Fixed micro-cracks in crate models
    • Fixed multiple holes and cracks in the world
    • Made visibility adjustments to donut area
    • Fixed bullet penetration issues through wood panels near bombsite B
    • Fixed material properties on some tarp models
    • Overall clipping / movement polish

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed some cases where weapons could fall out of the world
  • Fixed a bug where Molotov self damage could be incorrectly penalized as team damage
  • Improved performance for muzzle flashes and HE grenade effects
  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
  • Added code to correct packets that arrive out of order in quick succession. These packets were showing up as loss in the net graph.
  • Fixed a bug where SDR routing could sometimes choose the second-best route when immediately connecting, and then stick to that route for too long.

