Release Notes for 10/25/2023

[ MAPS ]
Various bug fixes and tweaks:
-
Inferno
- Improved bomb visibility when planted in fountain on bombsite B
- Improved grenade bounce behavior on roof and stone models to make it more predictable
- Removed part of railing on balcony
- Adjusted garage door on bombsite A to improve player readability and clipping
- Fixed lighting bug on Inferno workshop map
- Fixed various micro-gaps
- Overall clipping / movement polish
-
Overpass
- Removed or tweaked models and textures to improve player readability
- Adjusted lighting in certain areas to improve player readability
- Adjusted grenade clipping in various areas
-
Nuke
- Fixed clipping on ramp room doorway tread plates to prevent erroneous grenade bounces
- Fixed collision on doorways from ramp to bombsite B to be more accurate
- Improved player readability against container on bombsite B
- Fixed some cases where players clipped through garage door at lobby
- Removed dynamic light at squeaky to prevent shadows giving away player position through doorway
- Fixed various holes in world
- Overall clipping / movement polish
-
Dust2
- Fixed micro-cracks in crate models
-
Anubis
- Adjusted grenade clipping in and around bombsite B to prevent grenades getting stuck in tight spots
- Fixed multiple cases where dropped weapons clipped through world geometry
- Fixed multiple holes and cracks in world.
- Fixed missing collision on geometry where c4 could be thrown out of the map
- Clipped multiple areas where players could stack, providing an unfair vantage point
- Fixed lightmap issues around CT spawn water
- Improved player readability in mid
- Improved CT team intro position
- Overall clipping / movement polish
-
Office
- Improved player readability at CT spawn around swat van
- Fixed gaps in some cubemaps which were causing lighting issues
- Fixed some lighting artifacts on crates at low settings
- Disabled motion on vending machine
- Overall clipping / movement polish
-
Vertigo
- Fixed ladder collision blocking bullets and grenades
- Fixed steel beams having incorrect surface property
- Overall clipping / movement polish
-
Mirage
- Fixed various bullet penetration issues
- Overall clipping / movement polish
-
Ancient
- Made fog adjustments to improve player readability
- Fixed micro-cracks in crate models
- Fixed multiple holes and cracks in the world
- Made visibility adjustments to donut area
- Fixed bullet penetration issues through wood panels near bombsite B
- Fixed material properties on some tarp models
- Overall clipping / movement polish
[ MISC ]
- Fixed some cases where weapons could fall out of the world
- Fixed a bug where Molotov self damage could be incorrectly penalized as team damage
- Improved performance for muzzle flashes and HE grenade effects
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers
- Added code to correct packets that arrive out of order in quick succession. These packets were showing up as loss in the net graph.
- Fixed a bug where SDR routing could sometimes choose the second-best route when immediately connecting, and then stick to that route for too long.
