A few French speaking players have reported the game crashes when interacting with the doorbell on the first level, this was a bug unique to the French translations, and I have found the issue and patched it, enjoy!
Operation: Pinkeye update for 25 October 2023
Fixed Doorbell issue with French Localisation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619821 Depot 1619821
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619823 Depot 1619823
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619824 Depot 1619824
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619825 Depot 1619825
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update