Operation: Pinkeye update for 25 October 2023

Fixed Doorbell issue with French Localisation

Share · View all patches · Build 12535839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few French speaking players have reported the game crashes when interacting with the doorbell on the first level, this was a bug unique to the French translations, and I have found the issue and patched it, enjoy!

