Patch Notes v1.0.5951

Having an outdated english.txt file will no longer outright crash you, instead a warning will be displayed.

You can now have a custom caption font for custom languages.

Texture page optimizations.

Added a Granny to the first room of Tricky Treat.

Added a new effect for collecting pumpkins in Tricky Treat for better clarity.

Fixed an issue where the rank screen wouldn't display the timer properly.

Fixed an issue where jumping wouldn't reset your movespeed correctly, resulting in odd behaviour with the Grab Cancel.

Fixed an issue where you wouldn't be able to bind the key used for deleting bindings.

Fixed an issue where the level/save timer would sometimes skip a second.

Fixed an issue where tiles wouldn't appear in Deep Dish Nine.

Fixed an issue where the Fun Farm and Deep Dish Nine achievements appeared in the wrong order in the Chef Tasks menu.

Removed the falling animation after getting caught by the Ghost Pumpkin.

Added LiveSplit support per speedrunners requests. Enable it with "-livesplit" in the launch options.

LiveSplit Buffer (fixed buffer, 2048 size) specifications:

Magic numbers (all u8): [194, 90, 23, 101, 190, 77, 223, 214, 242, 28, 209, 59, 167, 166, 31, 195, 183, 56, 233, 233, 194, 252, 191, 9, 171, 159, 95, 22, 174, 20, 237, 100]

string : game version

f64 : file minutes

f64 : file seconds

f64 : level minutes

f64 : level seconds

string (u8 64 bits allocation) : room name