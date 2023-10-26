 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 26 October 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.5951

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Having an outdated english.txt file will no longer outright crash you, instead a warning will be displayed.

  • You can now have a custom caption font for custom languages.

  • Texture page optimizations.

  • Added a Granny to the first room of Tricky Treat.

  • Added a new effect for collecting pumpkins in Tricky Treat for better clarity.

  • Fixed an issue where the rank screen wouldn't display the timer properly.

  • Fixed an issue where jumping wouldn't reset your movespeed correctly, resulting in odd behaviour with the Grab Cancel.

  • Fixed an issue where you wouldn't be able to bind the key used for deleting bindings.

  • Fixed an issue where the level/save timer would sometimes skip a second.

  • Fixed an issue where tiles wouldn't appear in Deep Dish Nine.

  • Fixed an issue where the Fun Farm and Deep Dish Nine achievements appeared in the wrong order in the Chef Tasks menu.

  • Removed the falling animation after getting caught by the Ghost Pumpkin.

  • Added LiveSplit support per speedrunners requests. Enable it with "-livesplit" in the launch options.
    LiveSplit Buffer (fixed buffer, 2048 size) specifications:

  • Magic numbers (all u8): [194, 90, 23, 101, 190, 77, 223, 214, 242, 28, 209, 59, 167, 166, 31, 195, 183, 56, 233, 233, 194, 252, 191, 9, 171, 159, 95, 22, 174, 20, 237, 100]

  • string : game version

  • f64 : file minutes

  • f64 : file seconds

  • f64 : level minutes

  • f64 : level seconds

  • string (u8 64 bits allocation) : room name

  • u8 : existance of endlevelfade object bool

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2231451 Depot 2231451
