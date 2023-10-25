Minor Hotfix V0.883

Hello Survivors!
The recent update V0.883 comes with a few minor changes and bugfixes. If you have any bug reports or suggestions, let me know in the community forum. I look forward to your input!
V0.8831 Hotfix
-Slightly faster radio tower progress
-Lowered recoil for MBGM/MG turrets, and the trailer variants
-Quicker enemy spawns populate areas such as wreckage points faster
-Added new method for culling unused actors, should be a bit of a performance boost when things get busy
-Less total loot found in some containers
-Gamepad can now switch weapons while driving a vehicle
-Fixed eye turrets firing at players inside demon towers
V0.883 Changelog
-Fixed caravan support bug that could potentially leave the screen faded to black
-Swapping between scoped/iron sight weapons while aiming now displays the proper aim assist/scope overlay
-summoned signal towers/bases now check for water and uneven terrain properly before spawning
-Sniper/Sniper team will now activate after a timer delay, and no longer fades the screen on activation
-Snipers will now check LOS when firing at nearby enemies, preventing enemies in buildings from being targeted
-Base turrets are now properly set and will no longer be targeted by followers
-Death location markers are now color coded to each player, and they will now spawn every time a player drops inventory
-In splitscreen, p2 unpausing the game would hide the mouse during death menu/quit without saving menu
-Helicopter audio limited to one instance
-Basement doorways no longer destructible
-Merchants no longer give candy if game is loaded in colony to prevent exploit
-Fixed passenger NPC rotation
-Controller scope zoom no longer removes scope/aim indicator
-Updated gamepad sensitivity - further reduction for aiming + scope zoom, more balanced values
Changed files in this update