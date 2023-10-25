Minor Hotfix V0.883

Hello Survivors!

The recent update V0.883 comes with a few minor changes and bugfixes. If you have any bug reports or suggestions, let me know in the community forum. I look forward to your input!

V0.8831 Hotfix

-Slightly faster radio tower progress

-Lowered recoil for MBGM/MG turrets, and the trailer variants

-Quicker enemy spawns populate areas such as wreckage points faster

-Added new method for culling unused actors, should be a bit of a performance boost when things get busy

-Less total loot found in some containers

-Gamepad can now switch weapons while driving a vehicle

-Fixed eye turrets firing at players inside demon towers

V0.883 Changelog

-Fixed caravan support bug that could potentially leave the screen faded to black

-Swapping between scoped/iron sight weapons while aiming now displays the proper aim assist/scope overlay

-summoned signal towers/bases now check for water and uneven terrain properly before spawning

-Sniper/Sniper team will now activate after a timer delay, and no longer fades the screen on activation

-Snipers will now check LOS when firing at nearby enemies, preventing enemies in buildings from being targeted

-Base turrets are now properly set and will no longer be targeted by followers

-Death location markers are now color coded to each player, and they will now spawn every time a player drops inventory

-In splitscreen, p2 unpausing the game would hide the mouse during death menu/quit without saving menu

-Helicopter audio limited to one instance

-Basement doorways no longer destructible

-Merchants no longer give candy if game is loaded in colony to prevent exploit

-Fixed passenger NPC rotation

-Controller scope zoom no longer removes scope/aim indicator

-Updated gamepad sensitivity - further reduction for aiming + scope zoom, more balanced values

