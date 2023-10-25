Update #666: Halloween Stage Released!

The
seventh 666th update for Swarmcade is now live, and it's another big one. Stage 3 has arrived in time for the Halloween season!
The map, Scarefair, is a 30+minute run (to complete all waves and kill the boss). It contains all new enemies, elites and final stage boss. On top of that, there are another couple of awesome new tracks (composed by Miguelangell960)!
How to unlock Stage 3
To unlock Stage 3, players must survive 10 minutes in Stage 2 (normal). This is not retroactive, so even those of you that have beaten Stage 2 must do this first.
Elsewhere in the update, there's more quality of life, tweaks and bug fixes. Full notes follow.
V0.7.0 Patch notes:
- NEW map added, Scarefair
- NEW regular enemies added
- NEW elites added
- NEW boss added
- NEW Music tracks added
- QOL - Any missed chests (regular and ultimate) will now appear at the player's position following a map warp (this occurs on Stage 2, 3 and any future stages that warp the player to new locations)
- QOL- Healing Wind has been reworked entirely. It should be much more consistent and will alway show when exactly you are healed (with a quick text prompt like with XP). It also takes into account your cooldown total, so even faster healing is possible!
- QOL/Bug Fix - Elixir of life has been reworked. It should now consistently increase Max HP as soon as it is selected
- QOL - Flashing animations renamed to Hit Flashes
- QOL - BFB/TNT sound level reduced
- Tweak: Spawn logic changed on final bosses to eliminate rare non-spawning bug
- Some performance optimizations
- Bug Fix - Alien unlock condition fixed
- NEW - 3 Achievements
(requirements):
-Survive 30 mins in Stage 3 on Normal
-Survive 30 mins in Stage 3 on Hard (unlock hard mode by completing Stage 3 on Normal)
-Kill the Stage 3 final boss (any difficulty)
Changed files in this update