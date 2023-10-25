Update #666: Halloween Stage Released!

The seventh 666th update for Swarmcade is now live, and it's another big one. Stage 3 has arrived in time for the Halloween season!

The map, Scarefair, is a 30+minute run (to complete all waves and kill the boss). It contains all new enemies, elites and final stage boss. On top of that, there are another couple of awesome new tracks (composed by Miguelangell960)!

How to unlock Stage 3

To unlock Stage 3, players must survive 10 minutes in Stage 2 (normal). This is not retroactive, so even those of you that have beaten Stage 2 must do this first.

Elsewhere in the update, there's more quality of life, tweaks and bug fixes. Full notes follow.

V0.7.0 Patch notes: