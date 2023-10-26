 Skip to content

Hot Dog Reporter update for 26 October 2023

0.6.8: Backflips, gliders, and stats!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello friends! Highlights for this release include backflips (jump out of a skid to cancel momentum), an umbrella glider (slower falling), and a stat screen.

  • Added backflip - jumping while skidding cancels forward momentum and provides extra height and acceleration, useful for quick turnarounds. Thanks to shovelclaws for the suggestion!
  • Skidding can now also be triggered while sliding so it’s possible to backflip out of a slide
  • Added umbrella glider - 25% fall speed while active. Default control is holding X (Xbox controller), but it may eventually get swapped with Platform Drop (Left Trigger) by default.
  • Increased double jump height to match regular jump height (from 85% to 100%)
  • Removed some platforms in 003
  • Added Stats screen
  • Added camera constraints to level 011, preventing it from panning away from the moving platforms if you jump too high during the first leg of the level
  • Fixed some issues with getting stuck in geometry after crouching/sliding
  • Reverted double jump collision behavior - shrinking the collision box on double jump had very few beneficial use cases and introduced a lot of visual bugs and physics complications
  • New, more flexible scene transition system
  • Changed focused button backgrounds to red to make focus state more obvious
  • Fixed a couple of incorrect empty time displays (--:--:-- instead of –:--.--)
  • Made some text wiggle on the level end screens
  • Increased player collision safe margin from 0.1px to 0.2px, should fix the stuck corner bug???

