Version 0.5.3 (Beta 1)

New
-We've added the master bedroom upstairs in the mansion, which has the Founder's Diary.
-We've improved the lighting on the grounds to fit the darker mood better.
-We've added old gnarled trees around the woods for more moodier look.
-The map for the grounds has been moved to the back of the house.
-We've added the first part of the woods outside the asylum and the pumpkin patch.
-Added cross-scene loading animation when opening doors that lead to longer load times.
Bug Fixes / Improvements
-Fixed unwalkable stairs outside mansion
-Fixed camera in the hallway of mansion that could obscure the bedroom camera when walking up to the cabinet.
-Removed debug cubes outside mansion
-Fixed a bug outside Asylum that would cause a game lockup when re-entering the aslyum door.
-Fixed camera clipping outside on wide shot of mansion hallway 1F
-Fixed crashes from occuring when loading bigger scenes. e.g Grounds and Asylum when leaving doors and coming back in again.
-Fixed collision issue when coming back in from the gate making it appear that Albert is walking through the floor.
-Fixed a camera clipping out of bounds when walking up to the wall when in the lounge room getting the spade key.
-Fixed issue with zombie dogs still standing when they are killed.
Known Issues
-Gnarled trees outside the aslyum currently have no collision. This will be fixed in a future patch.
-Master's bedroom exit will freeze and show the loading screen instead of the door transition. However this doesn't affect gameplay. This will be fixed in a future patch.
Changed files in this update