Version 0.5.3 (Beta 1)

New

-We've added the master bedroom upstairs in the mansion, which has the Founder's Diary.

-We've improved the lighting on the grounds to fit the darker mood better.

-We've added old gnarled trees around the woods for more moodier look.

-The map for the grounds has been moved to the back of the house.

-We've added the first part of the woods outside the asylum and the pumpkin patch.

-Added cross-scene loading animation when opening doors that lead to longer load times.

Bug Fixes / Improvements

-Fixed unwalkable stairs outside mansion

-Fixed camera in the hallway of mansion that could obscure the bedroom camera when walking up to the cabinet.

-Removed debug cubes outside mansion

-Fixed a bug outside Asylum that would cause a game lockup when re-entering the aslyum door.

-Fixed camera clipping outside on wide shot of mansion hallway 1F

-Fixed crashes from occuring when loading bigger scenes. e.g Grounds and Asylum when leaving doors and coming back in again.

-Fixed collision issue when coming back in from the gate making it appear that Albert is walking through the floor.

-Fixed a camera clipping out of bounds when walking up to the wall when in the lounge room getting the spade key.

-Fixed issue with zombie dogs still standing when they are killed.

Known Issues

-Gnarled trees outside the aslyum currently have no collision. This will be fixed in a future patch.

-Master's bedroom exit will freeze and show the loading screen instead of the door transition. However this doesn't affect gameplay. This will be fixed in a future patch.