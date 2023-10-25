 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shackles of Ellswyn update for 25 October 2023

October update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12535735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


It's the conclusion of the transformation scene!
Finally you will be able to turn into the gorgeous girl of your dreams!
Customise the main character to see how they're going to appear for the rest of the game!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2019241 Depot 2019241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link