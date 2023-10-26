v2.2.1 - bugfixes and new quest reward tweaks

Hey Dungeoneers, Shattered Pixel Dungeon v2.2.1 has just released!
This patch fixes various small bugs, and include some mild nerfs to the rewards of the new quest. I do want the new caves quest to be a lot more rewarding, but not so much that it makes the later stages of the game significantly easier.
I'm also trying out a slightly new format for writing down changes here as well. You can now click on 'show details' under each entry to get a complete list of changes, instead of being forced to check them in-game.
Changes
Blacksmith Reward Changes
Overall I'm fairly happy with the level of challenge and reward the new quest offers, but from looking at gameplay data the rewards are a bit overtuned currently.
I certainly don't plan to reduce the blacksmith rewards back to being similar to before this new quest, but for now I am making some initial changes to get them into a better place balance-wise. This will make it easier to fine-tune the overall quest difficulty and rewards in v2.3.0.
- Cost for second reforge/harden up to 1500 from 1000
- Upgrade now caps at +2, down from +3
- Chance for smith to produce a +0 item up to 30%, from 20%
- Chance for smith to produce a +1 item down to 45%, from 55%
Misc. Changes
- The Crystal Spire now awards 20 exp when it is defeated
- Increased the amount of toxic gas that the rot heart can produce
- New quest bosses now interrupt the hero when they are telegraphing an attack
- Updated translations and translator credits
Bugfixes
Fixed the following bugs:
Caused by v2.2.0:
- Various rare crash bugs in new quest
- Hardening not being preserved when transmuting weapons
- Items rarely spawning on new quest entrance
- Hero getting teleported to quest entrance if game was loaded while they were inside a crystal spike
- Various minor visual bugs in new quest
Existed Prior to v2.2.0:
- System gestures in iOS sometimes registering as taps within the game
- Endure ability not working properly when used twice quickly
- Melee damage of Mage's Staff benefiting from talents that boost wand levels
- Various blink effects allowing movement over magical fire
- Some game actions being possible while meditating
- Various minor visual and textual errors
