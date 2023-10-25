Patch notes #3

Hello,
We have published a new patch for "One Eleven".
This patch fixes the latest found bugs that were still present in the game. We have also added new dialogues and more amazing features.
Corrections:
- All characters have a new ending
- Corrected the Gallery and added new ART
- OST downloads now work with Steam, the bugs are fixed
- Updated visuals of romantic scenes
- Fixed a bug with Twitch integration
- Fixed a bug with Full-screen
- More minor bugs fixed.
Additions:
- Added the “Escape from the Garage” scene
- Added Karma display to easy game mode
- Added chapter selection at the beginning of the game
- Added a new NPC - a dog lady
- Added new dialogues
- Added new animation effects of fire, rain, water
- Added 16 save slots
- Added a mini-game
- Added explosion animation
- Added eye color for characters.
Thank you very much for your help in finding bugs. If you find any issues, please let us know.
Sincerely, ViviLatvia.
Changed files in this update