Patch notes #3



Hello,

We have published a new patch for "One Eleven".

This patch fixes the latest found bugs that were still present in the game. We have also added new dialogues and more amazing features.

Corrections:

All characters have a new ending

Corrected the Gallery and added new ART

OST downloads now work with Steam, the bugs are fixed

Updated visuals of romantic scenes

Fixed a bug with Twitch integration

Fixed a bug with Full-screen

More minor bugs fixed.

Additions:

Added the “Escape from the Garage” scene

Added Karma display to easy game mode

Added chapter selection at the beginning of the game

Added a new NPC - a dog lady

Added new dialogues

Added new animation effects of fire, rain, water

Added 16 save slots

Added a mini-game

Added explosion animation

Added eye color for characters.

Thank you very much for your help in finding bugs. If you find any issues, please let us know.

Sincerely, ViviLatvia.