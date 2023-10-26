HALLOWEEN EVENT!

Dear friends!
Starting today, all residents of Azmara celebrate a fun and mysterious holiday - Halloween! In Berneo, the NPS Gate Bregal has already prepared a new quest for adventurers!
To get started, contact him to begin the following quests:
🎃Halloween (regular).
🎃Halloween (Jackpot).
🎃Halloween Festival Cube.
Now from any monster, from level 50 and up, as loot you have a chance to get:
🎃Halloween Pumpkin
🎃Halloween Pumpkin Candy - Increases max MP by 750. Lasts for 30 minutes
🎃Halloween Pumpkin Soup - Increases max HP by 1000. Lasts 30 minutes.
🎃 Halloween Pumpkin Beverage - Increases magical and physical attack power by 5%. Lasts for 10 minutes.
🎃 Halloween Pumpkin Mana Potion - Restores 100 MP.
🎃 Halloween Pumpkin Health Potion - Restores 360 HP.
Collect the appropriate number of pumpkins and take them to the NPC Ghaith Bregal. As a reward, you will receive:
Regular Halloween Basket(150 Halloween pumpkins)
You can get the following items from it:
🎃Halloween Weapon Box
🎃Azmaran gold coin (3 pcs.)
🎃Ancient Knowledge Stone (5 pcs.)
🎃The excellent stone of the wise.
🎃Super lucky day (2 hours)
🎃The key to the happy cube.
🎃Game helper's vitality potion (2 pcs.)
🎃Luck Flower
🎃Protection of NP armor
🎃Weapon Protection NP
🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (7 days) NP
Huge Halloween Basket (200 Halloween pumpkins)
You can get the following items from it:
🎃Halloween pet.
🎃Azmaran gold coin (5 pcs.)
🎃Ancient Knowledge Stone (10 pcs.)
🎃Superior stone of the wise
🎃Super lucky day (2 hours)
🎃The key to the happy cube.
🎃Game helper's vitality potion (4 pcs.)
🎃Luck Flower
🎃Protection of NP armor
🎃Weapon Protection NP
🎃Protection Capsule NP.
🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (30 days) NP
🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (7 days) NP
🎃Medium Potion of Restoration
🎃Perfect Stone of the Wise (2 pcs.)
🎃Azmara Gold Coin (10 pcs.)
🎃Medium Potion of Recovery (5 pcs.)
Creepy Halloween Cube (80 Halloween pumpkins)
❗ The Creepy Halloween Cube can be opened with the "Key to the Lucky Cube" and get the following items:
🎃Halloween Ghost Horse.
🎃Vrokian Extract (5 pcs.)
🎃[Rare] A box of Halloween weapons.
🎃Halloween weapon box.
🎃Activity Potion (15 pcs.)
🎃Medium potion of fast recovery of HP (75 pieces).
🎃Medium Potion of Rapid Recovery MP (50 pieces).
🎃Medium Recovery Potion (40 pcs.)
🎃Lucky Stone
🎃Protective Capsule
🎃Weapon Defense
🎃Armor protection.
🎃Super Accelerator.
🎃Game Assistant's vitality potion (5 pieces).
🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (eternal)
🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (30 days) NP
🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (7 days) NP (2 pcs)
🎃Halloween Pet.
Wings of Night avatar appearance and characteristics:
+4% HP and +4% to ATK strength
The event will run until 11/09/2023.
Unused Pumpkins will be removed at the end of the event.
Happy Halloween!
