HALLOWEEN EVENT!

Dear friends!

Starting today, all residents of Azmara celebrate a fun and mysterious holiday - Halloween! In Berneo, the NPS Gate Bregal has already prepared a new quest for adventurers!

To get started, contact him to begin the following quests:

🎃Halloween (regular).

🎃Halloween (Jackpot).

🎃Halloween Festival Cube.

Now from any monster, from level 50 and up, as loot you have a chance to get:

🎃Halloween Pumpkin

🎃Halloween Pumpkin Candy - Increases max MP by 750. Lasts for 30 minutes

🎃Halloween Pumpkin Soup - Increases max HP by 1000. Lasts 30 minutes.

🎃 Halloween Pumpkin Beverage - Increases magical and physical attack power by 5%. Lasts for 10 minutes.

🎃 Halloween Pumpkin Mana Potion - Restores 100 MP.

🎃 Halloween Pumpkin Health Potion - Restores 360 HP.

Collect the appropriate number of pumpkins and take them to the NPC Ghaith Bregal. As a reward, you will receive:

Regular Halloween Basket(150 Halloween pumpkins)

You can get the following items from it:

🎃Halloween Weapon Box

🎃Azmaran gold coin (3 pcs.)

🎃Ancient Knowledge Stone (5 pcs.)

🎃The excellent stone of the wise.

🎃Super lucky day (2 hours)

🎃The key to the happy cube.

🎃Game helper's vitality potion (2 pcs.)

🎃Luck Flower

🎃Protection of NP armor

🎃Weapon Protection NP

🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (7 days) NP

Huge Halloween Basket (200 Halloween pumpkins)

You can get the following items from it:

🎃Halloween pet.

🎃Azmaran gold coin (5 pcs.)

🎃Ancient Knowledge Stone (10 pcs.)

🎃Superior stone of the wise

🎃Super lucky day (2 hours)

🎃The key to the happy cube.

🎃Game helper's vitality potion (4 pcs.)

🎃Luck Flower

🎃Protection of NP armor

🎃Weapon Protection NP

🎃Protection Capsule NP.

🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (30 days) NP

🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (7 days) NP

🎃Medium Potion of Restoration

🎃Perfect Stone of the Wise (2 pcs.)

🎃Azmara Gold Coin (10 pcs.)

🎃Medium Potion of Recovery (5 pcs.)

Creepy Halloween Cube (80 Halloween pumpkins)

❗ The Creepy Halloween Cube can be opened with the "Key to the Lucky Cube" and get the following items:

🎃Halloween Ghost Horse.

🎃Vrokian Extract (5 pcs.)

🎃[Rare] A box of Halloween weapons.

🎃Halloween weapon box.

🎃Activity Potion (15 pcs.)

🎃Medium potion of fast recovery of HP (75 pieces).

🎃Medium Potion of Rapid Recovery MP (50 pieces).

🎃Medium Recovery Potion (40 pcs.)

🎃Lucky Stone

🎃Protective Capsule

🎃Weapon Defense

🎃Armor protection.

🎃Super Accelerator.

🎃Game Assistant's vitality potion (5 pieces).

🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (eternal)

🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (30 days) NP

🎃Wings of Night (avatar) (7 days) NP (2 pcs)

🎃Halloween Pet.

Wings of Night avatar appearance and characteristics:

+4% HP and +4% to ATK strength

The event will run until 11/09/2023.

Unused Pumpkins will be removed at the end of the event.

Happy Halloween!