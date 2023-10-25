 Skip to content

Royale King update for 25 October 2023

Update Alpha 0.0.1.0

Update Alpha 0.0.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everybody,

the wheel can already be started immediately by pressing the ENTER button.

New map added = Discharged

A JumpPad can be purchased.

Have a nice time.
FussyCraft

