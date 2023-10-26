 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Songs of Conquest update for 26 October 2023

Update 0.88.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12535544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed exception when encountering unknown mod files
  • Fixed issue with modded wielder identifiers being different between local and mod-io mods
  • Fixed issue with save file loader not being able to load compressed files

Changed files in this update

Adventures and Conquest Windows Content Depot 867211
  • Loading history…
Adventures and Conquest Mac OS Content Depot 867212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link