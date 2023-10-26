- Fixed exception when encountering unknown mod files
- Fixed issue with modded wielder identifiers being different between local and mod-io mods
- Fixed issue with save file loader not being able to load compressed files
Songs of Conquest update for 26 October 2023
Update 0.88.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
