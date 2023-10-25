Starlab - v0.3.2 Pre Alpha - Farming Improvements

Improvements
[Tutor] Add guides for produce
[Tutor] Add guide for tree seeds
[Tutor] Add guide for watering can
[Tutor] Add guide for hoe
[Earth] Add chance for corn to spawn in Plains and Mountain biomes
[Plants] Refactor harvestable produce as attached items, 'F' to collect from plant
[Plants] Add foliage wind shader to all plants
[Plants] Add burnt shader effect to burnt plants without dedicated burnt sprites
[Produce] Add ability to consume produce for minimal health restore
[Sickle] Remove sickle
[Hoe] Have hoe remove plants when tilling
[Watering Can] Add animations for pouring, filling, and idle to watering can
[Watering Can] Convert storage mechanism to use StorageTank component
[Water Particles] Create water particle system with watering, cooling, and fire extinguishing effects
[Inventory] Update storage tank displays to work for items with StorageTank components
[Main Menu] Update Starlab logo animations
[Plasma Pistol] Bake charge overlay onto weapon icon
[Inventory Menu] Rework held item slot relationship to work on all slots rather than only hotkey slots
Bug Fixes
[Surface Water] Fix surface water rendering behind player
[Animated Tools] Fix canceling a throw not resuming animations correctly
[Quick Store] Fix issues when storing held item
[Inventory Menu] Fix issues when transferring items to and from the held item slot and selected slot
