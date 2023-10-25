Starlab - v0.3.2 Pre Alpha - Farming Improvements

Improvements

[Tutor] Add guides for produce

[Tutor] Add guide for tree seeds

[Tutor] Add guide for watering can

[Tutor] Add guide for hoe

[Earth] Add chance for corn to spawn in Plains and Mountain biomes

[Plants] Refactor harvestable produce as attached items, 'F' to collect from plant

[Plants] Add foliage wind shader to all plants

[Plants] Add burnt shader effect to burnt plants without dedicated burnt sprites

[Produce] Add ability to consume produce for minimal health restore

[Sickle] Remove sickle

[Hoe] Have hoe remove plants when tilling

[Watering Can] Add animations for pouring, filling, and idle to watering can

[Watering Can] Convert storage mechanism to use StorageTank component

[Water Particles] Create water particle system with watering, cooling, and fire extinguishing effects

[Inventory] Update storage tank displays to work for items with StorageTank components

[Main Menu] Update Starlab logo animations

[Plasma Pistol] Bake charge overlay onto weapon icon

[Inventory Menu] Rework held item slot relationship to work on all slots rather than only hotkey slots

Bug Fixes

[Surface Water] Fix surface water rendering behind player

[Animated Tools] Fix canceling a throw not resuming animations correctly

[Quick Store] Fix issues when storing held item

[Inventory Menu] Fix issues when transferring items to and from the held item slot and selected slot