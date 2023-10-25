 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 25 October 2023

Patch notes: V 0.2.10.089

Patch notes: V 0.2.10.089

25 October 2023

The following improvements were implemented:

  • Added the "Communications Central" app to the tablet to be able to coordinate the operation of the plant with the city's operational center.

  • Adjusted the core wear integrity reduction factor when operating within safety parameters.

  • Increased the payment for service compliance and goals achieved to compensate for the impossibility of generating an energy surplus.

  • Restored the expression "Resistor bank", since the previous change, far from clarifying, further complicated the understanding of its function.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

