Patch Notes

Changes:

Made alterations to how the region system works.

Added a lockpick UI counter that only appears when looking at a locked door.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that was preventing the cartography system from working as intended.

Fixed a bug that was causing Endless enemies to detect the player inaccurately.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.